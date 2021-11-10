Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Shuvendu Adhikari will return to the grassroots’! This time the ‘original’ BJP leader is vocal about the explosive allegations

#Howrah: This time in the state BJP, there is a heated debate about the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. BJP’s Howrah district president Surjit Saha has termed the BJP leader who left the grassroots as a ‘thief’. The infighting within the BJP, which started with the Howrah by-poll, has now come to light. Claiming that the BJP has been doing it for 26 long years, the Howrah district president said, “I will not learn to do BJP from the leader who came to the party for 6 months.” However, standing by Shuvendu’s side, state BJP president Sukant Majumder said, “It is out of the rules to talk about party meetings. The matter will be discussed within the party and action will be taken.

However, Surjit Saha made an explosive remark, saying, “Shuvendu Adhikari has been seen taking money along with many others in Narad Kand. Those of us who are BJP activists were not seen. However, Nardar came to the BJP with money, he is the one who is making allegations against the BJP leaders in Howrah. The leaders of the district do mahram with Arup Roy. Prove it. Otherwise, Shuvendu Adhikari himself did not take the money, give proof.

After that, the Howrah BJP district president became more explosive and said, “We will remain in the BJP. But all those who have left the grassroots have left, Shuvendu Adhikari will also go to the grassroots, he will agree with me. Prove first how honest you are The Trinamool B-team that Shuvendu Adhikari is forming after joining the BJP, so no official of the party will work for the Trinamool B-team in Howrah.

Despite being the Leader of the Opposition, there is growing resentment within the BJP over Shuvendu Adhikari. Recently, the state minister and Trinamool leader Soumen Mohapatra said, “The red light of the state opposition leader is going to go out in a few days. It remains to be seen when he will return to the grassroots. A case is pending in the court regarding the result of Nandigram assembly. As soon as the verdict of that case is announced, he will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition. ‘ However, that possibility was ruled out by the opposition leader himself. But this time the party has to face strong anger with Shuvendu Adhikari. However, within the party, the Trinamool has countered with this angry protest. Minister of State Firhad Hakim said, “They only form committees and do not get votes.”