Suvendu Adhikari | Soumen Mahapatra: ‘Opposition leader’s post is going’, Shuvendu’s ‘change of party’ possibility? Soumen claims explosives!

#Kolkata: He left the party for a long time and went to the Padma camp before the assembly vote. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram. Although the BJP did not come to power in the state, Geruya Shibir has made Suvendu Adhikari, who lost to Mamata, the leader of the opposition. And since then, if anyone has been a staunch opponent of the grassroots, at the moment, it is no more than Shuvendu Adhikari. But this time, Minister of State Soumen Mahapatra also spread rumors about Shuvendu’s ‘return home’ in the exchange of parties. He claims that it is only a matter of time before Shuvendu Adhikari himself returns to the grassroots.

Leaving the grassroots and joining the BJP, Mukul Roy, Sonali Guha, Rajiv Banerjee, Sabyasachi Dutt and Sunil Mandal have all returned to the old party. After defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, the BJP’s ‘poster boy’ is now Shuvendu Adhikari. Regarding that Shuvendu Adhikari, this time the Minister of State Soumen Mohapatra said, “The red light of the Leader of the Opposition is going to go out in a few days. He can also crowd the grassroots. Now it’s just a matter of time. ‘ But why such a claim? He claimed, “A case is going on in the court now regarding the result of Nandigram assembly. He will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition as soon as the verdict in the case is announced. ”

Incidentally, Soumen was also the leader of Shuvendu’s opposition group when he was at the grassroots level in state politics. Suddenly, he started commenting on why Shuvendu has returned to the grassroots. Trinamool held a meeting at Sitananda College ground in Nandigram on Sunday to protest against the anti-people policy of the central government. At the meeting, Soumen Mohapatra said many of those who joined the BJP at the hands of the state’s opposition leaders have already returned to the grassroots. The joining of Shuvendu Adhikari in the coming days is just a matter of time.

While Soumen Mohapatra is making this demand, Trinamool state president Subrata Bokshi, Trinamool leader Purnendu Basu, MLA Tilak Chakraborty, Tamluk district president Devprasad Mandal, Mamata Banerjee’s election agent in Nandigram Sheikh Sufian were present at the meeting. The celebration of Martyr’s Day on November 10 was announced from this stage. But the demand of Soumen Mohapatra about Shuvendu has been overshadowed. However, what Shuvendu himself said in the context of this demand, it remains to be seen.