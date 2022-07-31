Suvendu Adhikari | Sudipta Sen: What is the substance of the explosive claims about Subhendu Adhikari? How profitable? Sudipta Sen is being questioned today, a special team is coming

#Kolkata: The investigation team is coming to Kolkata to question Sarada Karta Sudipta Sen today. Sudipta Sen is currently incarcerated in the Presidency Correctional Facility. Recently Sudipta created a stir in the state politics by demanding to pay a large sum of money to Subhendu Adhikari while appearing in the court from the correctional facility. Sudipta Sen claimed in front of the media that ‘I paid a lot of money to Subvendu Adhikari for the project in Kanthi while I was in Trinamool’. Amidst the uproar in the Partha-Arpita case, the police of Kanthi police station has started investigating the disappearance of a file of Sarada in the Kanthi municipality.

Investigators are coming to Kolkata today to interrogate Sudipta Sen of Sarada Karndhar. According to sources, an investigative team of Kanthi Police Station is coming to the Presidency Correctional Facility on Sunday. The District Sessions Court of East Medinipur has allowed the investigators to go to the Presidency Correctional Facility and interrogate Sudipta Sen. How much money did Subhendu Adhikari get from Sudipta Sen after getting that permission from the court on Friday? How much money did he give to Subhendu for the Kanthi project? It is said that investigators are coming to Kolkata today to interrogate Sudipta Sen at the Presidency Correctional Facility to find out the answers to all these questions.

Read more: Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal! Lack of rain is coming to South Bengal, North Bengal will also float, urgent message

Sarada-Karta Sudipta Sen writes a letter from the correctional facility ahead of the Ekush assembly polls. Sudipta Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the penitentiary. Several politicians were named there. Shuvendu Adhikari’s name was also in the letter. However, opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari has been repeatedly claiming that ‘the letter was written under pressure to Sudipta Sen and now he is being forced to mention the name of Subhendu Adhikari to the media on the orders of the ruling party’.

Read more: Why go to Mandarmani instead of Barabazar with huge money? Adding to the mystery are the arrested 3 MLAs

Incidentally, the state is going to interrogate Sudipta Sen today to speed up the investigation into how much Sudipta Adhikari benefited financially from Sudipta Sen, just as sensational information is coming out one after the other in the ongoing interrogation of Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukhopadhyay in the teacher recruitment corruption case. Police investigators.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 09:19 IST

Tags: Sarada case, Sudipta Sen, Suvendu Adhikari