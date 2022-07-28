Suvendu Adhikari: Suvendu Adhikari is suddenly going to Mumbai in the Parth episode! Returning at night, wild speculation

#Kolkata: Arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay and the recovery of crores of rupees from flats, BJP has come out strongly. And in this regard, opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari is targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself on a daily basis. The BJP has called for a grand rally in Kolkata on Thursday within the Parth Parva. But Shubhendui himself is not in that procession. According to BJP sources, Shuvendu Adhikari is going to Mumbai on Thursday.

Naturally, there have been speculations about Subhendu’s journey to Mumbai. However, it is learned that Subhendu is going to attend the NABARD meeting in Mumbai and not on any other matter. He is scheduled to return to Kolkata by evening flight today.

Incidentally, opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari approached Governor La Ganesha demanding the removal of Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. He met the Acting Governor on Wednesday. After meeting for about half an hour, the opposition leader faced the media outside the Raj Bhavan. Responding to a question about Partha Chatterjee, he said, “Governor cannot remove a minister at will. A minister can be removed by the Chief Minister. I have appealed to the Governor, you can advise the state government. Since the documents and traces of black money in this case match, such people It is better not to keep it in the cabinet.”

Parth was taken to Jokar ESI Hospital for physical examination on Wednesday. He was asked there, will you resign? In response, Parth said, “Why?” In that context, Shuvendu said, “I am bound to answer the words of such a man.” After that, the opposition leader accused Partha of being associated with the chit fund. He said, “Parthababu is associated with Prayag chit fund. He was associated with ICO chit fund owner Nook. He is also associated with Pincon owner Manoranjan. Everything is clear as day now.” The opposition leader said, “He was in regular contact with a garment shop in Barasat. Now everything has become clear. It cannot be hidden anymore.”

