Swami Smaranananda Maharaj Hospitalized, Swami Smaranananda Maharaj – News18 Bangla

March 9, 2022

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj Hospitalized

#Kolkata: Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, President of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, was admitted to Peerless Hospital on Wednesday morning with a physical illness. He reached Peerless from Belur Math around 10:30 am on this day. According to sources, he has been admitted to the hospital with age related problems. According to hospital sources, President Smaranananda Maharaj is hospitalized. Now the doctors are examining him.

Swami Smaranananda, the sixteenth principal of Ramakrishna Math and Mission. After the death of her husband Atmasthananda, she took over as the President on 16 July 2016. According to hospital sources, Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, is not in critical condition. He had shortness of breath and pneumonia. He has been kept in a special cabin. Maharaj has been admitted under the supervision of Dr. Ajay Sarkar, a specialist in respiratory medicine. He is also being monitored by three specialist doctors.

He does not have to be given oxygen at the moment. Hospital sources said that doctors of neurology and other departments will also see him keeping in mind his age. Apart from this, doctors of Ramakrishna Mission Service are also being consulted. Because they are the ones who regularly treat Swami Smaranananda. The medical team of Peerless Hospital will treat Swami Smaranananda by keeping regular contact with them.

