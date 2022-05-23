#Kolkata: The health building area has been abuzz since the morning in protest of allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of nurses in government hospitals. The protest of the nursing staff seeking appointment in the government hospital started from Monday. They are constantly chanting slogans. At this time the heat became extreme. Police of Electronics Complex Police Station also reached the spot. One of the defendants suddenly fell ill there. All in all, the situation became more tense. In the end, there was a scuffle with the police.

According to the protesters, all of them are students who have passed 2018, 2019, 2020 and they are all looking for qualified jobs, but if they are not being recruited, it is a complaint. They told reporters that a total of more than 5,000 jobs had been announced earlier, and that number had been interviewed, but only 2,000 had found jobs. After that, with the exception of these three years, the nurses who passed in 2021 have been recruited. Meanwhile, it is alleged that the nurses of the previous years were not given jobs even after passing the interviews.

That is why the protest in front of the health building became extreme. During the protest, a car suddenly pulled out of the Health Recruitment Board. The protesters got stuck in front of the car. The police came forward to remove the protesters. Allegedly there was a slight scuffle. However, no major unrest was reported.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 23, 2022, 18:45 IST

Tags: Nurse