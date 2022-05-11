Swasthya Sathi: Chief Minister’s big instructions about health, the suffering of the general public will be reduced!

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a strong message at the meeting on Swasthya Sathi card. If a hospital or nursing home does not receive a health card, the license of that hospital or nursing home must be revoked. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave such a strong message. Several private hospitals and nursing homes have been accused of not accepting health cards. At the beginning of the meeting, the Chief Minister explained the strict attitude of the officials towards the health card. The scope of treatment under the Healthcare Card should be further enhanced. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the officials at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state has taken commendable steps to control malaria. Recently, it has also received recognition from the central government. The state has come very close to eradicating malaria. The Chief Minister thanked him at the beginning of the meeting of the officials of the Health Department.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister himself has a strict attitude towards referring patients. On the same day, the Chief Minister instructed the officers to go on a surprise visit to the hospital. He also directed DM, BDOs to visit government hospitals. The Chief Minister conveyed the message of the District Magistrate, Chief Health Officer.

Meanwhile, in today’s meeting, the Chief Minister said that the first and second doses of vaccination are still low in some districts. The Chief Minister expressed his excitement at the meeting as to why there is. Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Malda, Howrah – the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the low dose in these four districts. The Chief Minister also sought an answer from the concerned authorities as to why the second dose of vaccination was less in Malda, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Jhargram.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 11, 2022, 18:27 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Swasthya Sathi