Swasthya Sathi || Great news for the people of the state! There will be many more benefits for the health partner at this time, new instructions have been issued …

#Kolkata: Ordinary people are going to get more facilities at this time with the health card. The patient’s family members will also get the benefit of this card in all the hospitals in the state which have PPP model diagnostic centers and fair price shops. There are about 152 Fair Price Diagnostic Centers and Dialysis Units in different district and block hospitals across the state, including PPP model in health card scheme. Consumers will get this facility in all those places. The state health department said in a notification.

At present, 2.3 crore people in the state are getting the benefit of health card. As a result, it is impossible to say how many people will smile at this guide. The health department has once again clarified how to use this health card in today’s guidelines.

* The patient should be informed whether he has a health card at the time of hospitalization. At that time the hospital authorities will register the health card number in the portal.

* If the patient’s family does not bring the health card to the patient at the time of admission to the hospital, then in the case in which the card is registered with the Aadhaar number in the name of the health portal in the name of the URN number will benefit.

* If a patient does not have a health card at the time of hospital treatment, the hospital authorities will issue a new card.

* All the diagnostic centers included in the PPP model are coming under one umbrella. As a result, consumers will get free service if they have health card. Free medicines will also be available at the Fair Price Shop.

First published: March 11, 2022, 14:01 IST

