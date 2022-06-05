SwitchON Foundation in collaboration with JMU plans to set up Miyawaki Urban Forests on EM Bypass

By 2050, 68% of the world’s population is projected to live in urban areas, with Asia and Africa driving the global urbanization trend. India almost doubled its urban population in 3 years. This rapid pace of urbanization is going cause increased ecological degradation, and finding a balance between urban and ecological needs will be a critical challenge for cities in the Global South.

In these challenging times, an innovative yet sustainable method of afforestation to grow urban forests has a huge impact on the local community and biodiversity. It helps expand the green cover as well as meet the stipulated plantation target. In view of that, the SwitchON Foundation in collaboration with JMU (Jangal Mahal Udyog) under land given by KMDA, is planning to inaugurate and set up Miyawaki Urban Forests on EM Bypass on a land 500 Sq Ft wide.

The Event was inaugurated by Ms. Isolde Aust, Deputy Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Sushanta Ghosh, Councillor Ward No. 108 and Chairman Br. Xii, Ms. Priyadarshani Hakim, Social Worker and Santanu Patra, Superintending Engineer, KMDA.

The initiative will help in building forests which will help in achieving clean air and build sustainable cities in the future.

Ms. Isolde Aust, Deputy Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany said, “Conservation of biological diversity helps to protect the climate and the environment. It is essential both for food security and for the economic, social and cultural development of present and future generations.”

Priyadarshini Hakim, Social Worker said, “Miyawaki forestry can be a great way to cover the deserted patches of urban areas, use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification and halt biodiversity loss. SwitchON Foundation does great work in matters relating to Environment. The Government of West Bengal is a conscious government and is committed to conserve the environment. Let the Citizens and the government work in synergy to salvage our beautiful planet.”

Ekta Jaju, Co-Founder of SwitchON Foundation said, “In the current times when urban spaces are struggling with both loss of green cover and spaces, Miyawaki forests can be built across the city utilizing small spaces with the help of citizens and provide a sustainable solution towards combating the effects of climate change.”

Santanu Patra, Superintending Engineer, KMDA said, “KMDA is supporting citizens and happy to take initiative to help citizens create resilient ecosystems and enrich biodiversity. These forests can also help in addressing the issue of water recharge. It is a positive initiative where citizens can join hands for sustainable urban cities.”

Mr. Sushanta Ghosh, Councillor Ward No. 108 said, “In a city where urban dwellers are growing every day, the challenge is to conserve existing green cover and further expand it. My effort in this aspect would be to make my ward the greenest one. I am extremely happy to think that an urban forest right on EM Bypass is being planned where until now cars used to ply and congest the roads. Having urban forests like these across the city can curb the negative impact of rising urban population.”