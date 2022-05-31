Syndicate ‘Dadagiri’ in Beleghata? Businessman arrested for not quoting building materials, arrested 2 | Businessman allegedly beaten in Beleghata for not giving taking material from local vendor 2 arrest – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Syndicate ‘Dadagiri’ in Beleghata? Alleged beating of a businessman for not quoting building materials. The allegation was leveled against Raju Naskar, a resident of Beleghata, and his gang. The affected businessman has lodged a written complaint with Beleghata police station. Beleghata police station has started investigation by filing a case.

Plywood trader Anirban Saha on Beleghata Main Road. As it is a long-term shop, he planned to do repair work before the rains came. Accordingly, he assigned this work to one of his acquaintances for repair. The incident started on Monday morning when the work started.

Anirban Saha alleged that while the work was going on, Raju Naskar, a resident of the area, suddenly sent his team and started beating him. In this group was a young man named Raju Saha. According to the victim, Raju Saha was dragged from the shop to Raju Naskar’s office. There was also a lot of beatings. Anirban Saha said that during the beating, Raju Naskar kept saying why he was not assigned to repair work? It is alleged that the businessman was dragged to an empty flat. Even after going there, he was beaten. It is alleged that the two legs were broken. The businessman also suffered a chest injury, such is the claim. This is not the end, it is alleged that the video of Anibarn was made by holding a firearm in his hand. Anirban alleged that the video was made with a weapon in his hand from any conspiracy. He was picked up and dropped off in front of a private hospital in Beleghata.

Anirban’s family has been in a state of panic since the incident. His wife Papri Saha claims they want justice. Attempts have been made to practically disable him by breaking his leg in this way.

According to police sources, a case has been registered under sections 323 and 327 of the Indian Penal Code (severe injuries due to multiple beatings). Police have already recorded the statement of the victim who went to the hospital. Two people have been arrested in this incident

