Tabloi inscribed ‘Jayatu Netaji’ in state parade – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Today, Wednesday Although he could not participate in the parade in Delhi on Republic Day 2022, Netaji’s tableau was displayed in the parade on the state’s Red Road (Republic Day 2022). In addition to the Netaji tablo, there was also a police tablo at the parade. Where ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ is mentioned.

The 30-35 minute program is held on Red Road on Wednesday (Republic Day 2022). Due to the Corona situation, the event was organized in a small way. This tableau has been made to pay homage to Netaji. Subhash Chandra’s life and his role in the freedom struggle has been displayed on Red Road 7 today

Tribute to Netaji on his 125th Birth Anniversary. Symbol of Unity. Tableau on Netaji at Red Road after it was rejected for Rajpath Parade. pic.twitter.com/kd6QlLy8ef – Syeda Shabana (@ ShabanaANI2) January 26, 2022

This tableau is 52 feet long, 11 feet wide, and 18 feet high. Two statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be seen in the tableau. The statue in front of the tablo was in the style of ‘Delhi Cholo’. In addition, there were two LED walls. Among them are documentaries on Netaji’s life struggle and INA. Apart from this, arrangements were also made for the students. This year marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It is displayed on the day as a tabloid of the West Bengal Department of Information and Culture. In addition, there are pictures of more than one human being in the tableau. The tablo titled ‘Jayatu Netaji’ was screened on Wednesday at 7 Red Road in Kolkata

From the very beginning, a dispute arose between the central government and the state government over the Republic Day tableau. Expressing displeasure, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to consider the decision. He wrote in the letter that the people of Bengal were saddened by the cancellation of the Bengal tableau in this way. On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that no tablo was canceled on purpose. There are several rules for determining tablo. Everything has been fixed according to that rule. The expert committee selects the tablo. This time too, out of the total 56 tabloids proposed, the committee has selected 21 tabloids. There is no Bengali in it. The Union Finance Minister also forbade giving the color of politics.

The country’s defense minister also wrote a letter to the state about the tablo. Not only West Bengal but also Tamil Nadu and Kerala have spoken out against the Centre’s decision to remove Tablo. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted. He also strongly protested the omission of Tablo. All in all, when the situation became more tense, it was decided by the West Bengal state government that Netaji’s tableau would be in the state parade.

First published: January 26, 2022, 12:19 IST

