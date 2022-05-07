Take tuition from grassroots leaders, what did Kunal Ghosh suddenly suggest to BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kunal Ghosh’s advice to Bengal BJP. According to him, Amit Shah went to see Mamta and learn to fight. To follow the instructions, she said, “Start buying and reading all the books starting from ‘Perception’ written by Mamata. Read ‘Jago Bangla’ every day.

But why did Kunal say that? However, the state BJP leaders have repeatedly called for the central government to issue at least Article 355 in the state, citing post-poll violence. They have even held talks at the Rashtrapati Bhavan starting from the Union Home Ministry Standing in Parliament, BJP state president Sukant Majumder himself demanded central intervention in the state. But Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself came to the state and poured water on the hopes of the BJP leaders in Bengal. In the midst of a busy schedule, Shah held a meeting with the leaders of the Bengal BJP in Kolkata for 20 minutes. There, he thwarted the demand to implement section 355 or 356 in the state On the contrary, the Union Home Minister has given the same example of the way Mamata Banerjee came to power by ending terrorism and fighting terrorism.

Instead, Amit Shah has advised state leaders that the BJP will seize power in the state, but only in a democratic way. The Union Home Minister has told the state leaders to try to figure out how to corner the grassroots politically. The assurance that the central leaders are by his side in that fight is also matched by Shah

Banga to BJP – Amit Shah has said to learn to fight by watching Mamata. Follow the instructions. 1) Start reading all the books starting from ‘Perception’ written by Mamata. 2) Read ‘Jago Bangla’ daily. 3) If it is difficult to understand somewhere @AITCofficial Apply for a private tuition from a leader. – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) May 7, 2022

At the same time, however, with the example of Mamata Banerjee, Shah has slammed the state leaders of the party “Even Mamata Banerjee has dealt with the terrorism of the left almost alone,” he said. Mamata was alone, then why can’t we? ‘ However, Amit Shah also alleged that Mamata Banerjee had come to power in the face of terrorism and now she has resorted to that terror. Amit Shah also warned that if the BJP comes to power in the state in the future, this change will not be seen among them.

Doubts remain as to how much the state BJP leaders were inspired by the party’s top leader’s advice. Because even before the assembly elections, they have been vocal in their allegations of violence against the ruling party 8 cases have been filed one after another in the court But the BJP leaders’ allegations or the benefits of the legal race did not match the ballot box It remains to be seen how much the party’s state leaders will like Amit Shah’s advice to fight the Trinamool.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 07, 2022, 17:00 IST

