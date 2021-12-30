Talks about candidates in West Bengal Municipal Election 2021 attacks Govt On Covid alert

#Kolkata: Asansol is one of the five municipalities in the state where the polls will be held on January 22. Asansol is one of the strongholds of the BJP. But recently, even in that stronghold, there seems to be some skepticism. That is what a section of the political circles think. This time BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth with that. He made it clear that “the party will not look at anyone. Many people get frustrated if they do not get tickets. However, only those who can fight will be given candidate posts. The system in which the party operates will continue.”

Veteran BJP leader (Dilip Ghosh) commented, “Many are disappointed. Many people think I should get a ticket. If not, anger is created in their minds. But the party will run in a system. No party will be seen by anyone or by anyone’s choice. Regarding the selection of candidates, he said, “The one who will fight will be the candidate. We will see who is more likely to win. But I think the old activists should also be the candidates.”

On Thursday, Dilip Ghosh also opened his mouth about the Corona situation in the state. He said, “A scary atmosphere has been created, doctors will tell the reality. But even though various states have stopped sports, fairs and festivals, it is not happening in this state. Our government has not taken any action. About this warning. “

Dilip Ghosh also sneered at the state government and said, “Attempts are being made to close the Uttar Pradesh elections too late. Interestingly, not everyone has forgotten about the by-elections here. Again, other states are being intimidated! According to him, “It seems that the time has come to form a team and decide whether there will be an election or a festival.”

The BJP all-India vice-president said, “This is the festive season. That’s why Corona is spreading. Precautionary measures should be taken after considering all the issues. If the politicians decide, it could be a problem.” Without naming the Gangasagar Mela, Dilip Ghosh criticized the decision of the state government and raised the issue of Kumbh Mela. He said, “Last time Kumbh Mela was closed, there were restrictions on Durgapujo. In this case too, we should think in advance. Because, once the situation gets out of hand, it will be a matter of concern. I think we should be careful to have time. “