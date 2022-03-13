Tangra Fire Update, Tangra Fire – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Terrible fire broke out in Tangra. The Tangra Fire Update was formed under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This committee has been formed under the supervision of four members. The committee will include Firhad Hakim, Sujit Basu, DG Fire and CP of Kolkata Police (Tangra Fire Update). Not only this incident, in the context of this incident, this committee will investigate and report on all the aspects of such buildings, godowns or factories in the city of Kolkata, what are their condition, what are their fire-fighting arrangements, (Tangra Fire Update).

On Sunday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inquired into the details of the fire that broke out in Tangra. He has spoken to Fire Minister Sujit Bose more than once. Talks are also being held with top officials of Kolkata Police and Fire Brigade. Sources said that he has inquired into the details of the fire, how it started and what the problems were. Kolkata CP Binit Goel went to the spot on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Top officials of Calcutta Police were also present.

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Meher Ali Lane in Tangra on Saturday. The locals saw the flames of the fire from that warehouse. At first the locals also tried to put out the fire. But the intensity of the fire was deadly. The result was no profit. The news goes to the fire department. Five fire engines rushed to the spot. That area of ​​Tangra is already crowded. The fire spread easily.

About 15 hours after the incident, the fire was still not completely extinguished. Destroy everything in a devastating fire. Ashes warehouse burnt in Tangra. Cracks in the warehouse wall. According to the fire department, combustible material was stored in the warehouse. The fire brigade’s initial estimate was that welding work was going on in the warehouse, from where the spark of fire sprang into danger. Fire Minister Sujit Basu said the dangerous walls of the factory would be demolished if the fire was brought under control. The fire broke out in the waterproof cloth factory at 6.15 pm yesterday.

