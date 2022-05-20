Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its grand new store in Kanchrapara, West Bengal. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Dharap Regional Business Head-East, Titan Company Limited. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering free Gold Coins* with every jewellery purchase. The offer is valid from ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­20th-22nd May 2022.

The large format store spanning across 3000 sq. ft., is located at 98/79/101, Bag Station Road Kancharapara, PO, Kolkata, West Bengal 743145. The store caters to a wide range of gold, bridal and diamond collections. Wedding jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq features some stunning jewellery designs for the brides to-be. This store also caters to Tanishq’s exclusive collections like festive collection- Utsaah apart from other collections like Uttama, Shaaj, Moods of Earth, Little Big Moments, Ekatvam, Aarambh etc. The newly launched store also caters to Tanishq’s latest collection ‘Kalai’ comprising of extensive designs in bangles and craftsmanship crafted in 18K to 22K gold. Each piece comes with intricate works of art rich in splendour with unique design sensibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Dharap Regional Business Head-East, Titan Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch our 26th store in the state today. With every new store, we are trying to be accessible to more and more customers. With this launch, we aim to be a neighborhood store for the customers of Kanchrapara and strive to provide with world-class retail ambience, superior craftsmanship and unique design sensibilities catering to all aspirational needs of our customers. There’s jewellery for everyone and every occasion at Tanishq. Our stores adhere to the ‘Gold Standard’ safety protocols across all customer & employee touch points ensuring a safe and convenient shopping experience to the customers.”

About Tanishq : Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 390+ exclusive boutiques in more than 220 cities.