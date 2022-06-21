TANISHQ NOW IN HABRA

Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its grand new store in Habra, Kolkata. The store was inaugurated by celebrated actress Ms. Rachna Banerjee along with Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering free Gold Coins* with every jewellery purchase. The offer is valid from ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­17th-19th June 2022.

The large format store spanning across 2500 sq. ft., is located at Saptapally More, Habra. Ph: 8100406929. The store caters to a wide range of gold, bridal and diamond collections. Wedding jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq features some stunning jewellery designs for the brides to-be. This store also caters to Tanishq’s exclusive collections like festive collection-Utsaah apart from other collections like Moods of Earth, Uttama, Shaaj, Ekatvam, Aarambh etc. Each piece comes with intricate works of art rich in splendour with unique design sensibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager, East, Tanishq said, “We are delighted to launch our 1st store in Habra today. Being the most loved jewellery brand in the country, our aim has always been to be accessible to the customers and with every new store launch we believe we have moved an inch closer to that promise. With this launch, we strive to provide customers with world-class retail ambience, superior craftsmanship and unique design sensibilities that caters to the varied needs of the customers from different regions. There’s jewellery for everyone and every occasion at Tanishq. Our stores adhere to the ‘Gold Standard’ safety protocols across all customer & employee touch points ensuring a safe and convenient shopping experience to the customers.”

*T&C apply.

About Tanishq: Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 220 cities.