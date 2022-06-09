Tapan Dutta Murder: Benazir’s verdict in court

#Kolkata: Unprecedented verdict of Calcutta High Court. Kolkata High Court Judge Rajshekhar Mantha has ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Tapan Dutt in a dispute over filling up of wetland in Howrah. A division bench of Justice Rajasekhara Manthar passed the order on Thursday. Incidentally, Tapan Dutt was killed on May 8, 2011. At that time Tapan Dutt was a local grassroots leader in the area.

Incidentally, there was a huge wetland in the Nishchinda area of ​​Bali. The local promoters were watching the swamp. The Trinamool came to power in 2011. At that time the grassroots workers were in power in the area. At that time, Tapan Dutt had obstructed the work by raising objections within the party regarding the filling of the swampy land.

On May 8, 2011, Tapan Dutt was returning home on the night of the incident. He was allegedly hacked to death near the railway gate. Since then, Tapan Dutt’s wife Pratima Dutt has been fighting for 11 years for the actual investigation of this incident and the demand of CBI. Shortly after the court ordered a CBI probe into the case on Thursday, he said he hoped the culprits would be punished this time.

At that time, after the murder of Tapan Dutt, there was an uproar in the state. The CID was investigating the incident. The chargesheet given to the accused in the first phase contained the name of a minister from Howrah. After that a supplementary chargesheet was submitted to the court. Surprisingly, the name of the minister disappeared from there. Pratimadevi demanded a CBI probe in the High Court and the case continued.

A bench of Justice Rajasekhara Manthar on Friday directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the murder and said that the CBI would take all the responsibility of participating in the investigation and trial process. Pratima Devi said, “I am happy with this instruction. The perpetrators of my husband’s murder are roaming the streets. This time at least the culprits will be punished.

