Target 2024, grassroots sentiment of ‘my village’ to increase public relations – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Before the panchayat election, the Trinamool Congress started sorting out the organization. The main goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Before that, the minds of rural people can be understood through next year’s panchayat elections. Before the 2023 panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress started a public relations program to strengthen its organizational base.

The rural vote is important in the 42 seats of Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. So with the feeling of ‘my village’ to the people of the village, work has been started to organize the organization from the booth level. Although there is no procession or meeting for extreme heat wave or test, staff conferences are going on in the districts. There is work going on to involve the locals in every work of the village.

Earlier, the chief minister had instructed the party functionaries to go to the block, to the village, in a meeting of party functionaries. We have to understand the difficulty of going to the village, shopping, cooking. The Trinamool supremo had earlier announced the plan. Accordingly, the Trinamool started preparations this time. And here is the target village. Because next year the panchayat vote. The purpose of this program is to give a chance to be more united in this feeling of ‘my village’. The state has multiple projects. Their reality is being understood. The real picture is clear. It is understood that interest has been created in some subjects. At the same time, the relationship with grassroots booth-level workers-leaders is getting stronger.

This work has already started in several districts. The district presidents are seriously preparing the report. The work of the panchayat is being monitored so that there is no gap. If the work is in arrears, it is also being settled. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, “We do public relations all year round.” I live next to people Our relationship with people is beyond politics

