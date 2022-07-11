Target 2024, Howrah district in sight, Smriti Irani in the organizational meeting held under the direction of the central leadership

#Kolkata: The goal is twenty-four. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has a special focus on 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal. The BJP is already in the field to strengthen these seats. Tool public relations. Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived in Kolkata on Sunday on a three-day visit to Bengal to strengthen the BJP in Bengal. Directly from Kolkata Airport to Howrah. He is holding a continuous organizational meeting in Howrah.

Read more North Bengal News: The Chief Minister is coming on Monday, the GTA will be sworn in on Tuesday, Shailshahar is getting ready!

After Sunday, today, Monday also in Howrah, he has an organizational meeting and ‘Prabas’ public relations program. Target 24, Lok Sabha Maharan. The BJP is already gearing up. The BJP won 18 seats in the 19th Lok Sabha polls. This time, they will focus on 19 more centers. Apart from the seats won in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will pay special attention to these 19 centers. Special attention to which 19 centers? According to BJP sources, the seats in which the BJP lost by a narrow margin in the last Lok Sabha elections. Although there is a possibility of victory, the BJP candidates were defeated. Or the BJP was completely optimistic about winning. In the first phase, the BJP paid special attention to 19 such seats. Howrah district is also on the list of those Lok Sabha constituencies. He held an organizational meeting with the mandal level workers in Dumurjala area of ​​Howrah.

According to BJP sources, he held the meeting with the aim of strengthening the booth and mandal workers in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, Smriti Irani conveyed her message to all the BJP activists who were affected by the post-poll violence. It is also learned that how to strengthen the booth and mandal level organization keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha vote is also discussed in the organizational meetings.

Read more Birbhum News: 2 young men did not return home to bury the dead! Defeat happened while drinking tea

‘I came to Bengal and prayed for the idea of ​​Ram kingdom’. Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday evening went out to pay homage at the Ram Temple in Ramrajatla, Howrah. He said, ‘Today I worshiped at the Ram temple and prayed for justice and welfare with the people of Bengal and the imagination of the Ram kingdom. I wanted happiness, peace and prosperity of every family in Bengal. I pray that every family in Bengal will be healthy ‘. Today, on Monday, Smriti Irani has multiple political programs in Howrah district. In the afternoon, Metro Rail will be inaugurated at Howrah Maidan with his hand.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 11, 2022, 10:47 IST

Tags: BJP, Smriti Irani