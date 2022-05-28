target of 2 lakh self help groups given to all districts of wb by nabanna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Two lakh self-help groups will be formed across the state in the 2022-23 financial year, according to Nabanna. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the top officials to form one million self-help groups in the next five years. Last year, the chief secretary had a detailed meeting with the officials of the office. The state runs multiple social security projects through self-help groups across the state. Not only that, at present the state government has taken a plan to provide free school dress to the students of the school. The role of self-help groups in different districts is going to be very important in making school dresses. In multiple administrative meetings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the officials to make school uniforms through self-help groups. Keeping all these aspects in mind, Nabanna is especially active in creating self-reliant groups.

According to sources, the most self-reliant groups will be formed in the North 24 Parganas district. There are plans to create 2650 self-help groups. Besides, 22650 self-help groups have been formed in South 24 Parganas. Although a large number of self-help groups have been formed in these two districts, the rest of the districts have also been given significant targets to form self-help groups. According to sources, 4020 in Alipurduar district, 600 in Bankura district, 5350 in Birbhum district, 650 in Kochbihar district, 1360 in Darjeeling district, 5350 in South Dinajpur district, 5050 in North Dinajpur district, 5050 in Hughli district and 111 in Hughli district. , 2150 in Jalpaiguri district, 4500 in Jhargram district, 250 in Kalimpong district, 12600 in Malda district, 14450 in Murshidabad district, 21500 in Nadia district, 2650 in West Burdwan district, 9750 in West Midnapore district, 9650 in East Burdwan, 192 in East Burdwan. Nabanna has set a target of forming 2750 self-help groups in Medinipur district and 4350 in Purulia district.

In addition, Nabanna plans to create a self-help group specifically for those over 60 years of age. According to sources, this category of self-help groups has been named ‘Advanced’ self-help group. In this category, the districts have been given the target of forming 6,000 self-help groups from different districts. Nabanna sources said that high level officials of Nabanna will hold a meeting with the districts soon on the whole issue.

