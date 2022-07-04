Tarun Majumder Passed Away || The fight is over, the late film director Tarun Majumder, condolences to the Chief Minister

#Kolkata: The late veteran film director Tarun Majumder 7 He breathed his last at 11.18 am on Monday He died of a heart attack He was suffering from old age for a long time He was admitted to the hospital Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over his death

“I am deeply saddened by the death of eminent film director Tarun Majumdar. He breathed his last in Kolkata today. He was 91 years old. Notable films directed include Balika Badhu, Sriman Prithviraj, Fuleshwari, Dada Kirti, Bhalbasa Bhalbasa, Sansar Seemante, Ganadevata, Shahar To Door, Pathbhola, Chander Bari, Alo etc. He has won Padma Shri, National Award, BFJA Award, Filmfare Award “His death is an irreparable loss to the film world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of the young Majumdar.”

Young Majumdar had been ill for the past few days. The director was under treatment at the hospital. Although in critical condition, his condition was stable. But on Sunday, he suddenly deteriorated again. Sudden secondary infection is the veteran director. It is learned that his health has been deteriorating since Saturday.

On Sunday, the young Majumdar started having difficulty breathing as his body deteriorated rapidly. That’s when he has to be given ventilation. The level of creatinine in the blood has increased a lot. Blood pressure is much lower than normal. At the age of 92, he was suffering from an age-related disease He has been suffering from kidney problems for the last 22 years and also has high diabetes He was admitted to the hospital with a new lung infection. Medical board of 5 doctors was formed The young Majumdar was under the care of medicine expert Soumitra Ghosh and Chest Medicine’s Somnath Kundu. Incidentally, holding the hand of his debut ‘Jatrik’ in management Until 1983, Sachin Mukherjee directed the film with Dilip Mukherjee in ‘Jatrik’. A few days ago, he went to the theater and saw ‘Aparajit’ directed by Anik Dutt He also told director Anik that he was fascinated by the pictures The shadow of mourning over his death in the film world.

