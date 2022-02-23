Tata Motors celebrates India’s #1 SUV brand

Celebrating its leadership position in the SUV segment, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today, introduced the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’, inspired by India’s rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India’s great national parks. This iconic, one-of-a-kind special edition of SUVs will include India’s first and safest sub compact SUV – the Punch, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV with the Land Rover DNA – the Harrier and its flagship 7 seater SUV – the Safari. With bookings commencing today, the Kaziranga edition will be available only on their respective top trims, across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships.

Speaking at this occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The shift towards SUVs is a global trend and it is the same for India. We have been riding on this trend with our New Forever range of SUVs, widely appreciated by our patrons. In the midst of the current industry scenario coupled with the myriad of options available in the market place, we are happy to have emerged as the #1 SUV brand, and would like to thank all our customers for trusting the brand. To take this success story forward, we are delighted to introduce the Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs inspired by the rich biodiversity our country has to offer. With the symbol of Kaziranga-The Great Indian One horned Rhino, known worldwide for their agility and power, this range reinforces the “Go-Anywhere” DNA of our true SUVs. Adding to the above, in line with the New Forever brand promise, we are diversifying our SUV portfolio for our customers and we hope that this introduction will further cement our position as the leaders in this segment.”