Tata Play helps viewers to save on television bills

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

One of the largest content distributors in the country, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), announced a new affordable pack for its subscribers. Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, said that considering the rising prices forcing people to make a choice between necessities and entertainment, Tata Play makes new packs and prices available to all existing and new customers across India.

The Bangla Super Saver pack contains Star Jalsha, Zee Bangla, Sony Aath, Colors Bangla, Jalsha Movies, News 18 Bangla, Zee Bangla Cinema, Colors Bangla Cinema and 203 other channels for Rs 199 only. Existing subscribers can find the new ‘Super Saver Packs’ under the Manage Packs tab on the Tata Play mobile app.

To create awareness for the above packs, Tata Play is launching a mass campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in Hindi speaking markets and Madhavan & Priyamani in the South markets.