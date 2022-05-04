Tate 2014, Public interest litigation in High Court over CBI-ED investigation

#Kolkata: Public interest litigation in Calcutta High Court over CBI and ED probe into primary teacher recruitment corruption. Allegations of corruption in the appointment of primary teachers around the primary TET 2014 6 More than 40,000 primary teachers across the state were recruited from 2014 TET. Tapas Ghosh and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari have filed a public interest litigation. The issue of corruption first came to the fore in a case before a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Swadesh Das of Uttar Dinajpur filed a case in 2019 and appealed to the High Court He said that even after giving him a job by the Board of Primary Education, it was taken away. He sought permission from the Calcutta High Court to reinstate him. After hearing the statements of Uttar Dinajpur District Primary Education Parliament and Primary Education Board, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed that 5 documents were not correct. This is the reason why Swadesh Das has been fired from his job. They have admitted this mistake of the board. The Board of Primary Education does not create any legal right for this wrong job.

Swadesh Das brought the shocking information before the court in the same case. You can give their names and lists to the court. After getting information about these 12 illegal appointments, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay changed the matter to a public interest case.

On 27 August 2021, a public interest litigation was filed under the direction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The then Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal Division Bench summoned 40,000 appointment documents. Then suddenly on behalf of the lawyers of Swadesh Das, someone is absent for two consecutive hearings. The public interest litigation was dismissed at that time. Lawyer Tarun Jyoti Tiwari said that the whole incident was a tool of new public interest. Some remarks by MP Mahua Mitra, Dumdum Trinamool Congress leader Raju Sensharma and the current education minister are important aspects of their case, said Tapash Ghosh and Tarunjyoti Tiwari. The case may come up for hearing in the Chief Justice’s Division Bench on May 10.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 04, 2022, 15:25 IST

Tags: High Court, TET, TET Exam