Tathagata Roy and Dilip Ghosh: Dilip’s weapon Ramakrishna-Rabindranath in Tathagata’s ‘half-educated’ comment! Strong rhythm in the BJP

#Kolkata: The conflict between Tathagata Roy and Dilip Ghosh is intensifying. The way the two experienced leaders of the party are attacking each other is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the BJP. On Saturday, BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh also advised Tathagata to leave the party directly. On the other hand, Tathagata Roy attacked Dilip as semi-educated. Not only that, Tathagata also warned that if he leaves the team, he will reveal many secret deeds of many. This time it is Dilip Ghosh’s turn. In retaliation for the ‘half-educated’ remarks, Dilip Ghosh slammed Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Dilip Ghosh has gone to Delhi to attend a meeting of the BJP’s National Working Committee. When asked about the verdict, Dilip Ghosh replied, “The question arises about the education of those who say all this.” Ramakrishna Dev, Rabindranath did not study too much in the traditional way but the whole world listens to them and remembers. We read their books, they make our lives. ” Then Dilip added, ” This is the culture of India. Those who do not understand, they have nothing to say.

Incidentally, some of the state leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, have been targeted by the Tathagata verdict since the assembly polls. The former governor of Meghalaya is also targeting the Kailash victors in the central leadership. The BJP has recently lost the four-state assembly by-elections. And since then, the veteran politician has stepped up his attacks on party leaders. After the BJP’s defeat in the by-elections, Tathagata wrote in a tweet, “The party gave a call to the middlemen. Vici. What are you going to do now? The tragic fate of the BJP today is for all this. ” Along with that tweet, he added a tweet from Dilip Ghosh. Where Dilip warned to expel the ‘party brokers’ from the BJP.

After digesting one attack after another, Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth. Tathagata said without giving his name, “When you are feeling so ashamed, leave the team. The party has given the most power, all the benefits, they have done the most damage from within the party, they have never done anything for the party. ” It is not possible for a semi-educated person to understand. I don’t even care about Dilip Ghosh’s words. “

In other words, the attack of one side is not going to end and the attack of the other side is starting. Dilip did not waste time in terms of ‘half-educated’ comments. Rabindranath used Ramakrishna as a shield to counter the veteran leader of the party, Tathagata Roy.