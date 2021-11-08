Tathagata Roy: Money and women’s cycle in Bengal BJP! More explosive is the Tathagata verdict, the ruined Gerua camp

#Kolkata: Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy erupted again. The former governor of Meghalaya has added a new addition to the Tathagata Roy-Dilip Ghosh clash that has been going on for the past few days. And the way the two experienced leaders of the party are attacking each other is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the state BJP. On Saturday, Tathagata Roy was advised to leave the party directly by BJP all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh. On the contrary, Tathagata did not hesitate to call Dilip semi-educated. Dilip has brought up the issue of Ramakrishna-Rabindranath to retaliate against the senior leader of the party. Naturally, Tathagata did not wait any longer. The state BJP leaders were again hit in the tweet.

The party will go backwards, not forwards, in the nonsense of “3 to 6” (now 60). It is vital to pull the team out of the cycle of money and women. The newly appointed president of the party and the leader of the opposition – let them both lead. If you are stuck in the old cycle, you will continue to be in a situation where there are no candidates for the pre-election. – Tathagata Roy (@ tathagata2) November 8, 2021

Tathagata wrote in a tweet on Monday morning, “The party will go backwards, not forwards. It is vital to pull the team out of the cycle of money and women. The newly appointed president of the party and the leader of the opposition – let them both lead. If we are stuck in the old cycle, the situation will continue where there is no candidate for the pre-vote now.

According to political circles, Dilip Ghosh is the target of this tweet. Because the newly appointed president of the party Sukant Majumder and the leader of the opposition Shuvendu Adhikari have requested to lead the Tathagata verdict. And Dilip Ghosh is his target to say the old cycle. However, the former state president of the BJP has not yet opened his mouth in this regard.

I have been plagued by phone calls since yesterday. I assure everyone that I am not leaving the team voluntarily. I am currently a regular member. In this situation, we will continue to play the role of the conscience of the journey. If I could leave the team, I could have leaked all the secrets, but it is not happening now. – Tathagata Roy (@ tathagata2) November 7, 2021

Dilip Ghosh went to Delhi to attend a meeting of the BJP’s National Working Committee. There, when he was asked about the verdict yesterday, he replied, “The question arises about the education of those who say these things. Even though Ramakrishna Dev and Rabindranath Tagore did not study much in the traditional way, the whole world listens to them and remembers them. We read Ramakrishna’s books, they make our lives. “Then Dilip Ghosh added,” This is the culture of India. Those who don’t understand it have nothing to say. ”

Incidentally, Dilip Ghosh has been the target of the Tathagata verdict since the assembly vote. Along with him, Tathagata has repeatedly targeted Kailash Vijayavargiya and Arvind Menon. However, at present his only target is Dilip Ghosh. The veteran politician has stepped up his attacks on party leaders several times since the recent by-elections in four state assemblies. After the BJP’s defeat in the by-elections, Tathagata wrote in a tweet, “The party gave a call to the middlemen. Vici. What are you going to do now? The tragic fate of the BJP today is for all this. ” Along with that tweet, he added a tweet from Dilip Ghosh. Where Dilip warned to expel the ‘party brokers’ from the BJP.

After that, Dilip Ghosh advised Tathagata to leave the team. Tathagata then retorted, “I have been plagued by phone calls since yesterday. I assure everyone that I am not leaving the team voluntarily. I am currently a regular member. In this situation, we will continue to play the role of the conscience of the journey. If I could have left the party, I could have leaked all the secrets, but it is not happening now. ” Where he complained of more explosives.