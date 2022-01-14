Tathagata Roy: Noise of defection in Uttar Pradesh, ‘That’ Bengal BJP leadership targeted by Tathagata Roy!

#Kolkata: Former BJP state president Tathagata Roy is back in the headlines. For a long time now, he has been fighting against a section of the Bengal BJP leadership, including Dilip Ghosh. He has been carrying out one blast after another since the assembly elections in West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh was also retaliating against him. The way in which the two veteran leaders of the party were carrying out nasty attacks on each other was becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the Bengal BJP. This time, Tathagata Babu again targeted the ‘that’ part of the Bengal BJP. However, this time the context is the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

For the enlightenment of those rejoicing over ministers exiting BJP and joining Samajwadi Party: identical scene was in West Bengal. Assorted garbage and Trojan Horses from Trinamool joined BJP, given tickets in preference to committed BJP workers. The result is for all to see. – Tathagata Roy (at tathagata2) January 14, 2022

As the elections in Uttar Pradesh progress, the wind of change of party is gradually turning into a storm in the Yogi-states. In the last few days, Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has resigned from the cabinet along with 3 ministers and 9 MLAs. According to sources, a number of other ministers and MLAs are on the verge of switching parties. Which has caused a stir in the national politics. And this process of change of party has brought back the Tathagata verdict in the context just before the Bengal Assembly elections.

On Twitter, Tathagata Roy wrote in the context of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Various grassroots rubbish and Trojan horses joined the BJP. And the promised BJP workers were given tickets without giving priority. The results are visible to all. “

It is clear from this tweet of Tathagata’s verdict that he has targeted the BJP’s house-filling strategy by breaking the grassroots before the assembly elections. Tathagata Roy has repeatedly opposed the idea of ​​bringing leaders and ministers from the grassroots in this way. His targets were Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayavargiya and Arvind Menon. In retaliation, however, former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy also came under attack. However, he did not stop there. One cannon after another, which continued in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.