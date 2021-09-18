Tathagata Roy On Babul Supriyo: Babul is not the first traitor, not the last … ‘

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo joined the grassroots. Babul joined the grassroots camp on Saturday morning in the presence of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street. The grassroots speculation and reaction has started in the political arena with the participation of this ‘grassroots’ MP from Asansol and the former Union Minister. On July 31, Babul Supriya announced his resignation from politics.

In a tweet, Tathagata Roy On Babul Supriyo said, “The traitors have put the BJP in danger in West Bengal. What will happen if the poor get angry with Babul Supriyo? He is not the first traitor, not the last. But the ideology is eternal. Person Pujo You will never lose the ideology. The danger will be gone. ” Former BJP state president Tathagata Roy tweeted.

Tathagata Roy On Babul Supriyo’s tweet is considered very important in the current political context by a section of the state political circles. In this post, Tathagata Roy is not the only one who fired cannon at Babul Supriyo. After the announcement of the results of the Ekushey election, Mukul Roy left the BJP camp and joined the Trinamool once again.

This is not the end, then two more BJP MLAs return to the grassroots camp. Demolition has been going on in Gerua camp since last May 2. Sometimes someone is getting out of tune, again many are leaving the team. In this situation, the political analysts think that the comment made by Tathagata Roy is very meaningful.

On the other hand, Swapan Dasgupta wrote in a tweet about Babul Supriya’s grassroots joining, “I can’t talk about the future, but Babul Supriya was an asset to the BJP and I personally want to thank him for his work towards his party.” For the BJP is lifelong committed, their fight will continue – even in adverse circumstances we will continue that fight.

By the way, Babul Supriya said that he will leave the room of politics and choose the profession of social service. But that did not happen at all, Babul remained within the boundaries of politics. Why this decision, Babul himself revealed in the press conference. “He is resigning as Asansol MP. He added that this has happened in the last three or four days.”