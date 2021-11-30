Tathagata Roy: Secret man of Prashant Kishore in Bengal BJP! Serious allegations against Tathagata Roy

#Kolkata: A few days ago, Tathagata Roy, the former state president of BJP and former governor of Meghalaya, could not leave the BJP in Bengal for the time being. The BJP leader’s ‘farewell’ remarks in the state led many to speculate that this time he might back down from attacking party leaders. But no, in various tweets, retweets, he was repeatedly targeted by the Bengal BJP leaders. This time, he has alleged that Prashant Kishore, a voter, is a secret ‘worker’ inside the BJP. He also alleged that those BJP workers were helping the grassroots. However, the allegation was not made by him but by a BJP activist, the veteran politician wrote on Twitter.

Received from a devoted BJP supporter. “Sir, I don’t know if you will believe me. Someone from the village next to us was telling me that before the 2021 assembly vote, many PK team members were calling us. DrSukantaBJP – Tathagata Roy (at tathagata2) November 30, 2021

What did he write? Tathagata Roy wrote, “Obtained from a devoted BJP supporter. “Sir, I don’t know if you will believe me. Someone from our village near here was telling me that before the 2021 assembly vote, the PK team was calling a lot. To work for the grassroots, I think the BJP still has a lot of PK-paid workers on the ground floor. It is impossible to win the BJP unless they are identified. ” (Spelling unchanged)

Recently, Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s all-India vice-president, has been at loggerheads with a section of the state BJP leadership. One of his tweets exploded inside the team. The team is also in trouble. Although he was attacked by Dilip Ghosh, the former governor of Meghalaya did not back down. The manner in which the two veteran leaders of the party – Tathagata Roy and Dilip Ghosh – have been attacking each other nasty until recently, was becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the Bengal BJP.

Incidentally, since the assembly elections, some of the state leaders have been targeted by the Tathagata verdict. In particular, he attacked Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayavargiya according to the rules. The situation was such that Dilip Ghosh himself spoke of leaving the party against the Tathagata verdict. But it is clear from today’s tweet that he is not a potter.