Tathagata Roy: Tathagata Roy doesn’t want to go down to ‘class eight level’! Nishana clarified again

#Kolkata: Recently announced on Twitter, ‘Farewell to West Bengal BJP for now’. After that tweet of Tathagata Roy (Tathagata Roy) many people thought, this time he may retreat from the attack of the party leaders. But no, the former governor of Meghalaya is back in his role. However, he did not write anything himself. Instead, a Twitter user mentioned the name of Dilip Ghosh and asked Tathagata. According to him, Dilip and Tathagata may get involved in the conflict again.

I can not get down to the level of class eight, brother! https://t.co/l1ZeIqhWxw – Tathagata Roy (at tathagata2) November 22, 2021

Surjit Das, the Twitter user, asked Tathagata Roy, “Dilip Ghosh said, ‘He (Tathagata Roy) is in the party or what is the benefit to the party?’ In response to that, Tathagata wrote in that tweet, “I can’t get down to the level of class eight, brother!”

I was not doing the tweets to get applause from anyone. I was doing this to make the party aware of the manner in which some of the leading men of the party were attacking Kamini-Kanchan. This time it was introduced. I will wait for the result of the pre-vote. Farewell for now, West Bengal BJP! – Tathagata Roy (at tathagata2) November 20, 2021

Recently, Dilip Ghosh along with a section of the state BJP leadership have come under fire. One of his tweets caused an explosion inside the team. Although he was attacked by Dilip Ghosh, the former governor of Meghalaya did not back down. Tathagata Roy and Dilip Ghosh – the way the two veteran leaders of the party were attacking each other in a nasty manner – was becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the Bengal BJP.

A few days ago, Tathagata wrote, “BJP’s well-wishers are saying, my complaint about money and women should not be made public, it should be made within the party. I politely inform that time has passed. BJP can do whatever it wants to me.” But if they do not radically change their ways, the party is doomed to extinction in West Bengal. ”

After that tweet of Tathagata’s verdict, some sections of the political circles had an idea that maybe Tathagata will remain silent for some time. But again in a tweet, he targeted Dilip Ghosh.