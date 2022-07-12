Teacher beaten Student: Student injured as a result of beating

#Kolkata: Like Rose, Swapnil Das went to Jodhpur Park to take lessons in the fifth grade. The parents understood the reason for the boy’s silence as soon as his father brought him straight home after school. Mother Shaswati Das’s eye-catching tree as soon as she opened her son’s shirt! It was not too late to see the scars on the boy’s body and realize that Swapnil had been beaten. Despite repeatedly asking the boy for a full account of the incident, the boy’s mental state was quite worrying.

Seeing this situation, Swapnil Das told about all the incidents after repeatedly knowing about his mother. The little student tells her parents that the teacher suddenly starts seeing her homework during the math class. At that time, a number was not seen in the homework book of the fifth grade student. There is no time to ask why that number is not there.

Read more – Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Lord Vishnu goes to sleep, according to scriptures, the importance of ‘this’ Ekadashi is huge

Swapnil Das said that as soon as he heard the allegation, he started beating him. Other students were similarly beaten, although the amount of beatings was comparatively much higher.

Read more – Weather Update: Heavy Rain Red Alert Issued by IMD, Kolkata and State Today’s Weather Update

According to the younger student, they started beating him with sticks as soon as they did not do the math. According to Shaswati Das, such beatings have been done before but not so much, what would have happened if another method of governing had been adopted? Earlier, the teacher had said that tuition should be read elsewhere. However, due to my personal problems, it was not possible to give private tuition to that teacher.

After the incident, Swapnil’s father Pulak Das said, “Now I am thinking about my son’s mental condition. He is not eating or talking after this incident.” Swapnil Das’s father Pulak Das has lodged a complaint with the Lake Police Station. Although Jodhpur Park Boy headmaster Amit Sen Majumder said the incident was not desirable, action would be taken against the teacher.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 12, 2022, 08:34 IST

Tags: Student, Teacher