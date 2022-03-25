Teacher’s salary: High court directs school principals to pay Rs 8.5 lakh

#Kolkata: Two acting headmasters and a headmaster are angry with the Calcutta High Court for showing its power. One teacher has not received her teacher’s salary for the last 13 months due to abuse of power by three persons. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s stern observation is that they have to pay for the mistakes of the head teachers. The state government will not take any responsibility for this.

The salary of a 13-month-old teacher is about 8.5 lakh rupees. The judge also observed that there could be no interruption in the career of the joint verdict. The current Coronation school headmaster has joined English teacher Sanyukta Roy after the High Court ruled in her favor. According to the rules, the joint verdict was transferred from Tutikata school. He is scheduled to join Raiganj Coronation School in February 2021. He has been rotated for 13 months. No salary was paid. Although there are no English vacancies in the school at present, Sanyukta Roy has been joined, for natural reasons it is a rule of irregularity. And the entire responsibility for this irregularity lies with the two former acting head teachers or the current head teachers of the school in charge from February 2021 to the present. Saf informed the single bench of the High Court on Friday. In the last 13 months, Sangyukta Roy has not received about seven and a half lakh rupees as salary. He turned to the streets for justice.

Read more – IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR match, what will be the pitch, the weather or what

The teacher was not allowed to join from February 2021 even after the instruction of DI of North Dinajpur district. Lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said that Mahidul Alam, an English teacher of the same school, was accused in the case of murdering his wife. The teacher re-joined Raiganj Coronation School on the instructions of the court hiding the information. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed his final surprise over the incident. Not only that, Mohammad Mahidul Alam, an English teacher accused of murder, has been paid for the last 13 months. The judge said, how did this English teacher rejoin his job when he was convicted of murder! How did he get paid? How did the then acting head teachers or the current head teachers accept the whole thing. It’s all part of a conspiracy.

The court seeks to decipher the secrets of each part. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has summoned Raiganj Coronation School to the court in this case. Besides, the judge wants to see the end of the court order of the teacher accused of murder by hiding information. The High Court has summoned all the records of the old case from the registry.

ARNAB HAZRA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: March 25, 2022, 23:34 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court