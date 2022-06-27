Menu
Monday, June 27, 2022
Teachers waiting to take the exam at Calcutta Medical, a student did not come! What happened .. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Teachers at Calcutta Medical College waited for the examination question papers. All the examinations were arranged for the students of MBBS third semester. Several students were recently infected with corona, and isolation tests were arranged for them. But the students did not respond in the overall way. The third semester exam of MBBS was in college on Monday. But it was heard that no one came there to take the test.

Preparations for the college exams were in full swing since the morning after arranging all the exams on Monday. The teachers were also waiting for all the arrangements for the examination. But they waited for half an hour for the scheduled time of the exam and saw that none of the students came to take the exam. That’s why I didn’t take the test on Monday. Recently, a total of 14 students in the hostel of the medical college were reported to be infected with corona. At this point, the students continue to demand that the test should be taken online. Although he did not mean to claim the authorities. In the end, the test is conducted offline. The examinees did not show up.

Chairman Raghunath Mishra said, “We are looking into why this happened.” We took all possible measures. We had all the precautionary measures. But even then, unfortunately, no one came to take the test. We will decide on this in the meeting on June 29. Dean of Students Manab Nandi, on the other hand, also said it was very unfortunate why no students took the exam together. It was not recommended. We made all the arrangements. This does not cause any problem to anyone. It is unfortunate that this happened even after that.

The medical college has not yet said whether it will cancel the semester exams separately. That test was scheduled, so stay tuned. There are exams tomorrow too. However, according to the students, no student will come to take the exam tomorrow. In that case, even if the authorities are prepared, the test may not be held tomorrow.

