Team India’s official Billion Cheers Jersey now available on Udaan

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 match is just around the corner and cricket fans are already gearing up in Team India colours to cheer for the team. Now, athleisure brand MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, aims to make the match viewing experience even more memorable for all fans. The brand’s official Team India merchandise will now be available through udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform, with a focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond. The collection, which includes the recently launched “Billion Cheers Jersey,” is one of the largest and most affordable in Indian cricket history and is easily accessible to fans both online and offline.

MPL Sports will leverage udaan’s vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country. udaan has a network of over 3 million registered users and 25,0000-30,000 sellers across 900+ cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. The platform caters to over 1.7 million retailers, chemists, kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc. doing over 4.5 million transactions per month, making udaan a leader in the b2b eCommerce business. The merchandise will be available for purchase at all leading sports retail stores like Lulu Fashion, All Day sports, Centro, Champion Sports, Shakti Sports, Kitco, Sports Station, and many others.

