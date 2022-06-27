Menu
Monday, June 27, 2022
Techno India Group Hosts ‘Rooh-e-Ghazal’

Techno India Group, the largest private education group in Eastern India, hosted a ‘workshop concert’ for the students titled ‘Rooh-e-Ghazal’.The workshop presented the next generation students the traditions of true ‘Ruhdari’ ghazal singing and also included performances by eminent ghazal singers Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Shri Ashok Khosla & Padma Shri Dr Soma Ghosh.

‘Rooh-e-Ghazal’, a series of workshop concert, is a project by Madhu Murchhana, a non-profitorganization which works for the promotion & propagation of Indian Arts, Culture & Music.Through this initiative they are reaching out to the students of Colleges & Schools.

“This is An Effort to Create a New Generation Of ‘Listeners’ – And Pass On Our Cultural Heritage to them. Presently, we are conducting “Rooh-E-Ghazal” series of Workshop concerts in Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Delhi in Schools and colleges to promote Indian Musical Heritage. We have taken a strong drive to interact with the students of schools and colleges and bring a new generation of listeners to the auditorium for Indian heritage music in singing, dance and instrumental”, said Dr Soma Ghosh, Vocalist – Banaras Gharana, Founder Trustee, Madhu Murchhana.

 Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group  states that it is indeed a great opportunity for us to encourage the Indian Musical heritage. We must influence our students to learn about our rich heritage through music, art, and dance. Music is a constitutive part of the culture and hence is important for individual and social identity formation. It can serve as space and practice that binds group members together so that they understand themselves as belonging to each other and maybe even having their mission to accomplish the art of learning ,  to master your confidence and talents and create a positive feeling during hard times.

In all more than 100 students participated in today’s workshop, which was an enriching experience for each one of them.

