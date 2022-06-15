Ten years later, the polio virus was found in Kolkata, the concerned health department! Quick Instructions – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The last time polio was found in the body of a child in Howrah was in 2011 In 2014, India was declared a polio-free country by the World Health Organization But eight years later, the health department is again concerned about the discovery of the polio virus in Kolkata.

According to the health department, the polio virus was found in the sewage water in the Metiaburuj area. Due to which the health department has increased the surveillance in Metiaburuj area All medical colleges and government hospitals in the state have been warned

More than a decade later, the Department of Health is paying close attention to the discovery of the polio virus in Kolkata. A joint venture with UNICEF conducted a survey in the Metiaburuj area to find the polio virus. Such surveys are occasionally conducted in various slum areas of Kolkata

The health department is urging people not to defecate in public in the Metiaburuj area following the discovery of the polio virus. In addition, government hospitals and medical colleges have been instructed to keep a close watch on children with low immunity. Such children have also been asked to test stool samples In addition, emphasis has been placed on vaccination

In 2011, a 12-year-old girl from Howrah was exposed to the polio virus On March 26, 2014, India was recognized as a polio free country

