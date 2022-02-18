Terrible fire in Kolkata again at night, forty-two families without shelter! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A fire broke out in a house in Jorabagan Fire in North Kolkata The house caught fire shortly after 10 pm on Friday Eight fire engines rushed to the scene and contained the blaze for more than two hours. A local resident was injured in the fire

According to locals, forty-two families lived in the one-storey tin rice field in Jombagan’s Pappar Galli area. The whole house was burnt down in the devastating fire As a result, forty-two families became virtually homeless

At ten o’clock on Friday night, a wedding procession was going through the road Some of those who were present at the procession first saw the smoke coming out of the house and warned the locals. After that the news was given to the fire department

Initially, a fire engine went to the scene But as the fire spread quickly, the number of engines kept increasing In the end, eight engines of the fire brigade went and brought the situation under control However, it is not clear how the fire started

Almost the whole house was engulfed in fire As it is a crowded area, it is difficult for firefighters to work The amount of damage is not clear

Arpan Mondal

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 19, 2022, 00:27 IST

Tags: Fire