Terrible thing! Prisoner suddenly disappears from Presidency Jail, nowhere to be found – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prisoner Missing from Kolkata Jail. The family approached the court demanding immediate release. The court has clearly directed the police to submit a detailed investigation report by December 30. A division bench of High Court Justice Ravi Kisan Kapoor and Justice Krishna Rao passed the order on behalf of the family of the missing prisoner.

On December 8, police arrested a man named Ranjit Bhowmik from Bagnan Police Station on charges of selling illegal liquor. When Uluberia was produced in court, the judge ordered jail custody. On December 12, he was transferred to the Presidency Jail due to physical problems. On December 21, the Uluberia court granted his bail application. The family went to the Presidency Jail to release him the next day, December 22, as the legal process was not completed. Ranjit Bhowmik was released from jail yesterday (December 21), the complaint said.

Family question, how was a prisoner released without the necessary documents? The family visited Hastings police station and lodged a complaint at Alipore police station. The family finally approached the court as they could not find Ranjit Babu yet. The court has given this instruction in that case.

