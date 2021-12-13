test reports reveal young lady coming from britain to kolkata is not omicron affected – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Millal relief! Covid’s new strain ‘Omicron’ has not been found in the body of a young woman from Britain. According to the ICMR guidelines, our country is currently largely delta resistant, so the risk is small.

Read more: Number of Omicron victims rises daily in country, number reaches 35, panic in Andhra and Chandigarh

Coronavirus found in the body of a young woman from Britain on the morning of December 10! He landed at Calcutta Airport via Doha from Britain at 2.30 pm on Friday. Her corona report from Hindlab at 3:30 pm showed a young Kovid positive (Omicron Panick In Kolkata). The girl was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata. According to hospital sources, the young woman has very mild symptoms of corona. The girl was first taken to Beleghata ID Hospital. The young woman returning to Doha is kept in isolation in a special ward set up at the hospital for Omicron patients (25 women and 25 men). He was later shifted to a private hospital in South Kolkata. The genetic sequence of the young woman is examined for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Samples of saliva were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani. Today, a report from Genome Sequencing on Monday found that the young woman was infected with the Delta variant of Kovid, not Omicron.

Read more: Search for three new cases in a few hours, Omicron in the bodies of 36 people in the country

However, the report of the old man from Barasat who is undergoing treatment at Beleghata ID Hospital on Omikron suspicion is still awaited. A 7-year-old resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas (Suspected Omicron Infected Man From Barasat) returned home from Bangladesh via Petrapole border. On December 9, a sample of saliva juice was tested at Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital due to his corona symptoms. The report does not come positive. Later in the night, the old man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital.

The new name for Panic is Omicron. The number of Omicron victims is increasing by leaps and bounds in the country. As of Saturday, the number of victims in the country was 33. It has increased to 35 on Sunday. Omicron species have been found in the bodies of two new people. One of them is from Andhra Pradesh and the other is from Chandigarh. A 34-year-old resident of Andhra Pradesh, he came to Vizag from Mumbai via Ireland. He was diagnosed with corona infection on November 26. Quickly lalarus is sent for genome sequencing. Omicron infection matched in his body. This is the first case of Omicron infection in Andhra Pradesh. So far, 15 foreign returnees in the state have been diagnosed with corona. Samples of all of them have been sent for testing.

The 20-year-old Chandigarh resident returned home from Italy on November 22. On December 11, Corona was found in his body. Examination showed that Omicron species had invaded his body.