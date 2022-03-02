Thanks to mother-mother-people, tweets after huge victory in polls – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people of the state for the huge success in the polls. Mamata tweeted on Wednesday after the Trinamool majority was confirmed in most of the state’s municipalities. “Once again, I thank the people of the state for supporting the grassroots with both hands,” he wrote. I sincerely thank all the winning Trinamool candidates in the pre-poll (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022).

Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections. (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) March 2, 2022

“This victory will enhance our ability to take responsibility and our commitment to work,” he added. Let us all work together for the peace and development of the state. As of last news, Trinamool (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) has won 102 municipalities in the state. Even after the four municipalities were triangulated, it was reported that the Trinamool Congress may form a board there with the support of councilors of other parties. A municipality has been occupied by the Left and the hill Darjeeling has been taken over by the newly formed Hamro Party.

Read more: From lotus to grass flower, wide smile of victory on the face of the minister’s brother!

However, after the victory, the party has warned the leaders and workers with excitement. The top leadership of the grassroots is instructing to maintain restraint. The same message has been given by the top leadership of the party after the victory of the Trinamool became clear on Wednesday. The Trinamool top leadership has said that after the success of the vote, it is better not to hold a big victory procession. The process of feeding the opposition leaders sweets can continue. The clear direction of the grassroots leadership, will express joy. Cheer up, but never overdo it. The life of the common man should not be disrupted (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022).

Read more: Mother’s heart cries, ‘We are eating here, my child is starving …’ Anxiety is growing in the Panja family of Tamluk!

In a message to activists, the Trinamool said they had to endure many persuasions and attacks before and after the vote. Do not keep negative attitudes in mind. Every winning team worker, leadership needs to be more responsible, more sensitive, more tolerant. People have high hopes. Don’t forget to take any steps in the future so that no one can raise any question.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 02, 2022, 15:21 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022