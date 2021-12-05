‘That rainy night’, Madan Mitra in poet Tarpane, listen to his Rabindra Sangeet – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Colorful Boy’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave him the title of a colorful character. He is really colorful, so the song has come up in his throat again and again. Before and after the vote, he made the state drunk by making one music video after another. It was the Chief Minister who told Madan Mitra to sing Rabindra Sangeet, and so did Madan. Recently, a music video called Kabi Tarpan has been released from his Facebook page, which shows that Madan has given voice to Rabindra Sangeet. Madan’s voice was heard, the words of the old days.

Madan started his journey with ‘Oh Lovely’. He slammed the BJP and released a music video before the assembly vote. Sang himself. That video gained huge popularity. At the end of Madan’s voice, ‘Oh lovely’, the request to listen to this phrase overflows from various directions. At the end, Madan Mitra released another song in the face of Durgapuja. The MLA of Kamarhati was seen holding Tanpura’s hand there. This time it is Rabindra Sangeet live.

As seen in this music video of Madan, he is remembering the events of an old day. Mamata Banerjee was the Union Railway Minister at that time. Rabindra Sangeet is starting to sing remembering that day. There is a startling presence in the video of a man who looks like Rabindranath, with whom there has been more than one news.



Madan is seen throughout the video in Bahari Punjabi, with rimless glasses. The presence of sunglasses or colorful clothing in many other cases is missing here. It is here that Madan Mitra made his debut in a Bengali literary pajama-Punjabi. Madan has already published this video of about four and a half minutes in total on his Facebook page. The video has also come up on YouTube. So far, more than 2,000 people have liked the video, and in just a few days, more than 14,000 people have watched it.