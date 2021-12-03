The Adani Group will invest at least Rs 300 crore in making the whole thing. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the meeting of industrialist Gautam Adani with the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee, the possibility of investment in the state has become bright. Adani Group is currently the largest port and cargo operator in India. Adani’s name is well-known in the shipping and shipping ports all over the country. This time the head of that organization went to the meeting at the administrative headquarters of the state. According to the administration, if all goes well, one of the richest people in Asia and his company is going to invest in the seaport of Bengal.

According to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port sources, the auction had recently started for the construction of a berth at Haldia seaport. And there it is heard that Adani Group, a Gujarat based company, has raised the highest price. Many people think that this berth of Haldia Dock Complex is going to be in the hands of Adani Group from this time. But what exactly is the Adani group going to do? For the time being, Adani Group’s objective is to build the entire berth from the beginning to the end It is expected that this work will be completed within two years.

This was stated in the agreement given by the port authority. Note that the berth that has been built must have the capacity to carry three and a half to four million tons of anam cargo. The Adani Group will invest at least Rs 300 crore in making the whole thing. If all goes well, Gautam Adani is going to enter the state through this yellow port. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to dominate the rest of the state’s ports later

According to sources, they may take berth at Khidirpur dock soon. According to the Adani Group’s official website, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited or APSEZ, which is part of the Adani Group, is currently the largest port operator in the country. One-fourth of the huge cargo movement that has taken place in this country is through this organization which is under the control of Adani group. The website did not forget to inform. Adani Ports currently has a total of 13 ports in seven states across the country. These seven states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Tamil Nadu. It could be the eighth state to invest in West Bengal.

However, the Gujarat-based company has an edible oil and food processing unit in Haldia. There is also a lot of employment. After meeting the Chief Minister, however, Gautam Adani was overwhelmed. He said, “I am happy to meet the Chief Minister. The possibility of huge investment in West Bengal has been discussed. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022.” Mamata Banerjee has already invited the Prime Minister to the summit. Many are saying that Adani Group may announce Tajpur seaport at this summit.

