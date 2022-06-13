Menu
Monday, June 13, 2022
Kolkata Updates

The bill will be passed in the assembly to make Mamata Acharya, will the governor sign? – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The bill was passed in the assembly to make Mamata Banerjee the principal of all government universities in the state. There were 162 votes in favor of the bill There were 40 votes against the bill This time the bill will go to the governor But it remains to be seen whether Governor Jagdeep will sign the Dhankhar Bill Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari today said the governor would not sign the bill

The decision to remove the governor from the post of principal of all the universities under the control of the state government and appoint a chief minister was passed in the state cabinet a few days ago. Minister Bratya Basu introduced the bill in the assembly today Agnimitra Pal and Shuvendu Adhikari opposed the bill on behalf of BJP

Shuvendu Adhikari, however, later claimed, “There are numbers in the assembly, the bill has been passed.” But we have registered our objections The bill was not passed unanimously Next Monday we will take the matter to the Governor and tell him not to sign the bill To send the bill to the central government I am telling you now, the governor will not sign the bill

Counter-Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed that similar bills have been introduced in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat. On the role of the governor, Bratya Basu countered, “If the BJP members decide what the governor will do, and if the governor does, he will do it.” He is my governor, the governor of my government Why don’t you listen to the elected government and listen to the BJP? ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Tags: Assembly, Mamata Banerjee

Tags: Assembly, Mamata Banerjee



