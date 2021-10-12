The Birds and Bees Talk launches helpline services for adolescents on World Mental Health Day

Reckitt, the global leader in consumer-healthcare Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk programme, celebrated World Mental Health Day in six states of North-East India including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram. As part of the initiative, Reckitt and Plan India hosted a webinar focusing on the relevance and importance of mental health for adolescents, the impact of Covid- 19 and thus launching a helpline number that will give easy access and guidance around emotional and mental well-being.

Realising that adolescence is a time of exploration and developing their identity, or a sense of self, through this strategic initiative, the helpline number will provide services to address common stressors with counselling sessions, clarification of general doubts and queries related to psychosocial support.

The service available will be under the guidance of Nitu Sanasam, a renowned mental health practitioner working with Ya_All organization. Nitu previously has been associated with the organisation and has led psychosocial support team, spearheading tele- counselling during the 2nd wave of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Additionally, the webinar was also chaired by esteemed guest speakers: Mrs. Leishangthem Kamala, Assistant Director, Directorate of Education, Manipur; Ms. Mala Lisham, Child Protection Officer, Social Welfare Department, Manipur; Dr. Satish Rasaily, Psychiatirst, District Hospital Singtam, Govt. of Sikkim.

Helpline ‘Talking Birds’ number: +919362894599

Mrs. Leishangthem Kamala, Assistant Director, Directorate of Education, Manipur said, “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this launch and will ensure the helpline number is circulated within our school networks as this would act as a safe space for adolescents to clear their doubts and speak their mind out. If they are given proper counselling, they will have a brighter future. We will support this programme in all our capacity and ensure smooth functioning.”

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt said, “At Reckitt, our objective has always been to protect, nurture and heal the people to create a healthier world. Through The Birds and Bees Talk programme, we aim to educate youth of 6 North Eastern States importance of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being to build happier and healthier lives. On World Mental Health Day, we want to create awareness on mental health issues in an ‘Unequal World’. We are proud to launch our mental health helpline in association with Ya_All, that aims to support adolescents by creating a safe space and sense of security to help them cope with challenges that are difficult to communicate and administer. We aim to provide them with right guidance to make informed choices and the right decisions.”

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated, “Sharing a vision with Reckitt, we at Plan India believe adolescents and young people must be enabled, equipped and empowered for their holistic development. Therefore, on World Mental Health Day we aim to launch a dedicated helpline for access to relevant information, advice, and sources to adolescents to maintain their mental well-being. Adolescence is a period of constant development and change; it is important to pay attention and provide them with unconditional emotional support through access of counsellors. Therefore, we aim that this helpline will enable adolescents to free counselling services with unconditional emotional support and access to information.”