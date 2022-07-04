The BJP is daydreaming about the occupation of Bengal, said Saugat Roy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bengal has been attacked at the meeting of the BJP’s National Working Committee in Hyderabad. Especially the ruling party of Bengal, the Trinamool Congress. However, the BJP’s statement was virtually blown away by the Trinamool Congress. Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Saugat Roy said, “Mamata Banerjee is taking initiative to unite all the opposition in the country. Modi is doing all this to alleviate the pain. Modi’s statement is absolutely outspoken. He is doing what he wants. He is moving around with the central forces. Modi is lying. He should not speak loosely. “

Read more: Job theft scandal exposed, Babita Sarkar’s new day from today!

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have complained that the Centre’s project is being shifted to Bengal. In his reply, Saugat Roy said, “They are objecting in the name of Bengal as they are anti-Bengali. Is it possible to withhold money in this way?” According to Saugat Babu, BJP leaders are daydreaming about Bengal No one will leave TMC. Instead, several BJP leaders are in touch with the grassroots. He also dismissed the BJP’s allegations about family system. Citing examples, he said, Shishir Adhikari, Divyendu Adhikari, Shuvendu Adhikari are members of the same family. Amit Shah has made Joy Shah the secretary of the board. They should not talk about the family system of Bengal.

Read more: Bivore on the Padma Bridge? This longest bridge in India is far ahead! You will be shocked to know!

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder has said that there will be better results in the Lok Sabha than 2019. On this day, Saugat Roy said, let’s get 5 before 25. Sukanta Majumdar will be able to win? Last time the gap got in rhythm. You will not get a vote this time. Top BJP leaders have lashed out at BJP workers in anti-BJP states. On this day, while replying to him, Saugat Babu said, all these words do not make sense There are anti-BJP governments in all these places. All this is their omnipotent attitude. I want them all

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 04, 2022, 20:02 IST

Tags: BJP, Sougata Roy, TMC