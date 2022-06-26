The BJP is on the way to the 21st July Trinamool Martyrs’ Rally 21 July TMC Sahid Dibas BJP will have their rally on same day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The BJP announced its agitation program on the day of the martyrs’ rally at Dharmatala on July 21. The Gerua camp has been vocal in its accusations of violence and terrorism against the ruling party since the results of the last assembly polls. The Trinamool Congress will celebrate the day in Dharmatala in 2022, even though it has been celebrated virtually on the 21st of July for the last two years. Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections are ahead. Therefore, the political circles think that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will show the direction of the future political movement from the stage of Ekushey. And on this very day the BJP is on its way.

Padma Shibir, led by opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, will hold a protest rally in Uluberia, Howrah on July 21. According to the leadership, the BJP’s program is a protest against the way in which the atmosphere of violence and terror has engulfed Bengal. According to BJP sources, besides Shuvendu Adhikari, the front line leaders of Bengal BJP will also take part in the protest rally in Uluberia on the same day. However, BJP sources said that not only the protest meeting, but also the BJP will compensate the ‘victims’ by appearing on the platform today. In recent times, attempts have been made to corner the Trinamool on multiple issues, the ruling leaders are alleging. However, the result of the Bengal Assembly vote of the 21st century, the result of multiple by-elections throughout the subsequent period, has gone to the pair of flower camps. Keeping this confidence in mind, the grassroots camp has started organizing activities on July 21 this year.

Incidentally, the meeting could not be held for the last two years due to the Corona situation Had to do virtual assembly. This time the Trinamool Congress wants to show its strength in the rally. The state’s main opposition party, the BJP, chose July 21 to protest against the ruling party. All in all, the preparations for the two flower camps are now in full swing, revolving around the two political programs of the anti-war ruling camp on the same day.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: June 26, 2022, 23:15 IST

Tags: BJP, TMC