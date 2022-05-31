Menu
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Kolkata Updates

The body will be kept at Peace World at night, KK’s family is coming to Kolkata in the morning – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Minister of State Arup Biswas rushed to the hospital on hearing of the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK. The minister said that the family members of the late artist are coming to Kolkata tomorrow morning The singer’s body will probably be kept in Peace World tonight

He felt sick while singing at a function at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata He was pronounced dead at a hospital in South Kolkata

As news of KK’s death spread, artists and fans flocked to the hospital Minister of State Arup Biswas rushed to the hospital after receiving information from singer Anupam Roy The minister also went to the hospital and talked to the manager of the late singer Arup later said that KK’s wife and son would arrive in Kolkata by 9 am tomorrow. Only then will it be decided to return the body of the late singer

After receiving the news of KK’s death, MLA and singer Babul Supriya went to the hospital Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also expressed their condolences over the death of KK

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

