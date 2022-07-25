‘The book royalties I get, not many people get’, Mamata Banerjee said from Nazrul Manch – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger in a strong language by alleging that CPM and BJP have implicated her in the Arpita case. The Chief Minister made it clear on Monday that there is no point in implicating him in all these allegations including property disproportionate to income. He said, “I don’t eat on anybody’s money. Even when I was the Railway Minister, I used to have tea on my own money. Even if I go to Circuit House, I live on my own money. Now if you ask, where do you get money, you don’t take salary. Hey I write books, I earn hard. I have 120 books out. I compose music, from that I get royalties. What is the income of artists today. Earnings from writing, earnings from songs, earnings from books. I get royalties from books, Many people don’t get it. Because many of my books are bestsellers. I collect taxes on that too. I don’t cut corners with anyone. Tell him a thousand times what he did wrong, I don’t care. But I won’t do media trials. I I still don’t know what kind of ghosts there are in it.”

Earlier, Mamata said, “Some people are talking about an incident yesterday, about a woman, I respect women, not everyone is equal. Recovered money from his house. I will not comment as it is a matter of trial, pending trial. If someone is found guilty in a true trial, I don’t mind a life sentence. But you can say why CPM and BJP have propagated with my picture, showing mountains of money, if I didn’t do politics anymore I could have cut off my tongue.”

Apart from this, the chief minister made clear his and his party’s strong stance on corruption, without naming Partha Chatterjee. He informed that he will not exempt any minister if he is involved in corruption or if the allegations are proved Mamata said from the Nazrul Manch event, ‘Trinamool does not care if someone is a thief or a dacoit. I have also arrested many of my sons MLAs, MPs, Ministers – I don’t spare anyone if they do wrong.’

