The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will start at 2 pm today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Today, the budget session of the state assembly is starting on Monday. The session will begin with the introductory speech of the Governor. The assembly is going to sit at 2 pm, not 2 pm. Today, the West Bengal Budget session will begin with the Governor’s address at 2 pm on Monday.

The governor will come to the assembly at 1.50 pm. He will be welcomed by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister. Even before the commencement of the budget session, the conflict between the Governor and the State Government continued in Bengal. Recently, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed doubts about the timing of the assembly session. But later that complication cuts.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the Rajya Sabha session on Monday, March 8 at 2 pm, not at 2 pm. In this situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly again on Sunday. The governor will deliver the inaugural address of the budget session in the assembly today. He summoned the speaker to discuss the issue so that the speech could be broadcast live. The governor himself said so in a tweet.

WB Guv: There was interaction at Raj Bhawan today between Governor and Assembly Speaker for an hour regarding the upcoming assembly session. https://t.co/eA4mqP2Yjr pic.twitter.com/hsQGDv3bEz – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 6, 2022

In a tweet, the governor wrote, “The speaker of the legislature will have a scheduled meeting with the governor at 2pm on Sunday to ensure the sanctity of the rules of procedure of the legislature and the dignity of the governor’s office.” Earlier, the governor’s speech was “blacked out”. However, after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said he had a meeting with the governor. However, it is not possible to say today whether his speech will be broadcast live on Monday. The decision will be made on Monday.

An all-party meeting has been called at 12 noon. After that there is a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee at 1 o’clock. It will be known there how long the assembly session will last. What bills will be brought. The assembly is going to sit after the results of the referendum are announced. As a result, political circles think that the anti-ruling party will be politically present in this session.

