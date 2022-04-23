The car was parked in front of the MP’s house. Haridebpur Chanchalya – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Kolkata, bombs and firearms were found in an auto near an MP’s house. Police recovered 19 bombs and a firearm from an auto parked in a garage in the forty-one rural area of ​​Haridebpur on Saturday morning.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Shubhashis Chakraborty is not far from where the car was parked. Police are investigating who left a bomb or a firearm in the car

It is learned that a garage was rented to a finance company within the premises of a club in Haridebpur. If there was any money left in the installment of an auto, those autos would be brought and kept in that garage Twenty days ago, an auto owned by a resident of Bhabanipur area was also brought by the people of the finance company and kept in the garage. Haridebpur police conducted a search of the car on Saturday morning after receiving information from a source. At least 19 bombs, a firearm and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the car.

Rajya Sabha MP Shubhashis Chakraborty, a resident of the area, has always had a low police presence on the road. However, questions remain as to how the bombs and firearms got into the car. Opposite where the auto was kept, there is Haridebpur 41 Palli Club 7 There are always people in that club too Police are also examining the CCTV footage installed outside the club

Trinamool MP and district president of the party’s South 24 Parganas Shubhashis Chakraborty said, “The garage was rented on behalf of Haridebpur Milni Club. The finance company used to bring different cars and keep them there The police are investigating what happened.

Sanhyik Ghosh